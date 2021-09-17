WLET - Jack Watts - SUNDAY

Trouble for Milley

If the claims are true, Gen. Mark Milley will soon be in well-deserved trouble.

If Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa are right – and there’s no reason to think otherwise – then Milley schemed behind President Trump’s back to prevent him from exercising the powers of the presidency (“Book: Officer feared Trump would go to war with China,” Sept. 15). That’s treasonous.

Sen. Marco Rubio is right to urge President Biden to fire Milley. He’s right that Milley worked to "actively undermine the sitting Commander in Chief of the United States Armed Forces.”

It doesn’t matter what Trump did or didn’t do. Milley’s job was never to second-guess or undermine him.

Jack Watts

Winston-Salem