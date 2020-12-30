WLET - Jaime Burcham - MONDAY

Crime hot spots

I wonder what would happen if city attorneys and safety crusaders Angela Carmon and Lori Sykes applied their standards for the Liberty Street Citgo gas station to Hanes Mall (“Business rebuts city’s nuisance claims,” Dec. 28)? As columnist Scott Sexton pointed out in his Dec. 20 column, “Blue Christmas comes to mall,” the mall has been quite the crime hot spot. Shootings, assaults, robberies, sexual assaults, theft and the like prompt several calls to the police every single day. Some incidents, like a naked man and one particularly nasty assault and robbery, wind up going viral on social media for all to see.

Everybody knows the mall isn't the safest place in town. That certainly sounds like a nuisance to me, but I guess it's a lot easier to pick on a small business like the Liberty Street Citgo than a large, moneyed, high-profile one like the mall, even though it seems they are trying to do what they can with limited resources.

Government needs to stop making it hard on small business, but sadly, that is what it always does, and even more so in the last seven months.

Jaime Burcham

Advance