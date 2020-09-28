WLET - James Blackburn

Cooper's decisions
I really hope that fellow North Carolinians understand how Gov. Roy Cooper’s decisions have directly hurt those who live in this great state.
As someone who makes a living in the basketball industry, Cooper’s decision to keep gyms closed has hurt my ability to earn income and care for my family. There is no reason that we were the last state in the country to open our gyms. Anyone that owns a bar, bowling alley, gym or restaurant has really felt the effects of Cooper’s decisions to keep us in lockdown.
Those who lost jobs and had problems with receiving unemployment should also be upset with Cooper. Vote Dan Forest in and help restore our great economy.
Cooper has been directly responsible for the loss by many in this state and he has to go!
James Blackburn
Winston-Salem
