WLET - James Daniels

Exclusive membership

This letter is in response to the Aug. 24 letter “Divisive issues” to counter the idea that local churches should not revisit/evaluate issues using doctrine because that causes divisions.

Built on the foundation of apostles and prophets, God gave pastors and teachers to build the church. From Jesus' teachings, the church Epistles and Old Testament manuscripts came the Bible and church doctrine.

The worldwide church is the body of Christ to accomplish his work, foremost to teach all nations. This implies union with Christ (through the Holy Spirit). The message is repentance toward God and faith toward Jesus and his blood-bought reconciliation.

Inclusiveness is a societal norm now. However, the church, the pillar and ground of truth, cannot dismiss doctrine or it loses integrity and effectiveness (Revelation 2 and 3). Churches are already becoming more worldly by granting membership without a clear testimony of salvation. Jesus described his followers as those who like himself were not at home here and prayed God would sanctify them through his word.