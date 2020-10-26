WLET - James Daniels

A Christian nation

Allow me to respond to the Oct. 18 letter, “Read the First Amendment.” The writer questions America's Christian heritage and God's justice.

To deny America's Christian heritage and assert that the founders were deists (merely acknowledging God) or atheists seems to be a current ideology, perhaps based on commentaries. Actor and activist Chuck Norris, offering good objections, once wrote that: (1) during the Jefferson and Madison administrations, church services were held at the Capitol (per Library of Congress); (2) in 1757, Benjamin Franklin wrote to Europe, “Atheism is unknown there (America)”; (3) beginning in 1789, Congress has opened with prayer; and (4) the phrase “separation of church and state” came in 1802 from Thomas Jefferson, asserting that no denomination hold a monopoly in government.

With our limitations, are we qualified to critique a holy, infinite God, of whom Moses and Jeremiah revealed God’s practices of lovingkindness, judgment and righteousness with mankind? As populations migrated over generations, the original teaching/concept of God was corrupted by some. False gods and practices arose, including using children as burnt offerings. God used the Jewish nation to present his righteous demands, reveal his salvation and enact judgment.