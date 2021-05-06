WLET - James Daniels

God's judgment

For me, the Bible helps to explain. The evil switch has been tripped in the supernatural realm. The book of Revelation depicts the devil with demon leagues, and he comes down with great wrath knowing his time is short. Perilous times shall come, many will be self-centered, arrogant, unthankful, lacking self-control, callous. Wars, famines, earthquakes (as the Earth deteriorates), and love grows cold when sin abounds, as Jesus said.

Humanism is displacing religion and in its most prideful state aims to eliminate reference to, dependence on and worship of God. Some seek to disparage our Founding Fathers and deny our Christian heritage. Academics dictate teaching evolution, which robs God of the glory he deserves. Why do we not question how all the millions of intricate, specialized processes/functions in plants and animals could have developed by repeated trial adaptations? We mistake the purposeful reuse of designs among primates as evolution instead of the masterful creation.

We who sense the upheaval expect God's judgment on nations and Christ's return. We watch and pray, but must also communicate the Gospel (repentance toward God and faith in Jesus as savior).

James Daniels

Winston-Salem