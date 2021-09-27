WLET - James Fleming - WEDNESDAY

A divided country

I heard on the radio that former President Trump said that because of the border crisis, “The United States will soon be considered a Third World Nation.” Yes, we are hurting, we are suffering, and we are a divided country. Some places look like a ghost town.

Before Trump was president, we felt normal in many ways -- people went to work, teachers and kids went to school. The hospitals took care of the patients who needed to see a doctor. They were not turned away because they had no room due to the virus. The government had to pay people unemployment to pay for rent, food and other bills.

Some people do not want to get vaccinated. The ones who do not want the shot yell at those who are trying to protect themselves and others. Now children are getting sick. How long do we have to go on with the conflict and how many more will have to die?

Think about it. President Biden wants the American people to live and be healthy. He has a very good heart and mind. Thank you, President Biden, for being in the White House.

James Fleming

Clemmons