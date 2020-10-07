WLET - James Fleming

Get him out

Ever since the virus came and hit the country, people have lost their jobs, they have trouble paying their bills, they’re unable to buy food for their families. How will they pay for medical treatment?

Now the government has been sending out stimulus checks to the American people to help with every day needs. Since President Trump said he is very rich, why not let him pay the America people the money he has to help with their needs? Trump has let too many Americans die and more are to follow. Does anyone see that the innocent are dying while Trump is in office?

He should not let people die, or lose their jobs or let them starve. He is supposed to watch out for his country.

As president of this country, he should help his fellow man, women and children. He has failed to do so as president. It is time to get him out before we all die.

We all want to work and make a good living and hopefully to pass on to the next generation a good quality of workers. Now since we are in a time of uncertainty, who knows what tomorrow will bring?

James Fleming

Clemmons