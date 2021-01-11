 Skip to main content
WLET - James Fleming
WLET - James Fleming

The question

The Capitol was attacked, people were killed, the mob broke windows, trashed the place, stormed in to the Senate chambers scaring anyone in their path, carrying flags with “Trump” on them, yelling, “Hang Mike Pence!” taking photos so they can look great, look what we can do!

The question is, why does Congress have to wait a few days to vote on impeachment? President Trump told them to go the Capitol, this election was stolen. Trump wants to be a dictator; he wants to be like Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Americans do not allow this type of behavior. I feel that authorities should just go to the White House and put Trump in a straitjacket now.

James Fleming

Clemmons

