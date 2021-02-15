WLET - James Fleming

In the future

Watching the Trump impeachment trial was hard enough. To see the verdict is even more painful. It seems we have cowards in the Senate who can’t stand up for what is right.

We saw the Capitol being attacked, heard people dying, others wounded, and property being damaged. Those who attacked our nation are not Americans, not the kind I grew up with. What will become of our country in the future? Can you do whatever you want as a lawmaker?

We really need new lawmakers to get our country back to what it was meant to be. I just feel sad that grown people cannot reason with each other and see what this countries needs.

We all have needs while we are alive. We should work with each other and make some balance.

James Fleming

Clemmons