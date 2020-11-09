WLET - James Fleming

A tough job ahead

I want to thank the editors at the Winston-Salem Journal for publishing my letters. I have been writing to vent my anger since December 2018.

Now that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be in the White House to serve and help the American people who have been suffering for years, I feel that we can sleep better at night, and they will be working with doctors, nurses, researchers and scientists to help the sick get better. It will not be easy, and it will take time. I feel we are going to be on a different road, the right road.

It has been sad and scary to see what a dangerous person can do to others. I hope all who lost a love one, a job, a home, etc., will find healing in their lives and their days to come. I hope we can stand up again and find strength to live again with each other. No one should have to suffer in this United States.

Now Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have a tough job ahead of them to fix the mess our country has faced. I wish them all the best.

James Fleming

Clemmons