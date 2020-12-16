WLET - James H. Dilda - FRIDAY

Trump's leadership

A letter writer (“Trump’s success,” Dec. 15) recently lauded President Trump for leadership in Operation Warp Speed and for his and Vice President Mike Pence’s leadership of the coronavirus task force. Is that the same Trump and Pence who were absent from task force meetings or who didn’t even hold meetings?

I attribute lives saved by the task force not to absent leadership, but to task force members who risked their jobs to speak truth to power, at times even publicly correcting or contradicting the president.

How long did it take before Operation Warp Speed was announced? I would postulate that idea rose to the surface only because someone convinced Trump that an immediate vaccine would save his chances for reelection. Imagine his irritation to learn that science and medicine didn’t march to the tune of his drum and could only be rushed so much.