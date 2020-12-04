WLET - James Holson - MONDAY

Hard to believe

Everywhere I go I see people wearing masks — inside businesses and stores, even running in the park. It’s hard to believe that anyone is stupid enough to not wear a mask.

I want desperately to sit in a restaurant or a movie theater, but I won’t until the numbers drop.

Is it true that the red states are now being hit harder than the blue states? This shouldn’t be political, but it should be obvious to everyone by now that taking steps saves lives.

Thank you, Mayor Allen Joines and Gov. Roy Cooper for doing the right thing.

James Holson

Winston-Salem