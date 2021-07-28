WLET - James Lender

Striking testimony

My heart went out to the Capitol Police officers who testified (under oath, I might add) about the attempted coup on Jan. 6 at the Capitol. Everything they said verified the videos we’ve seen of the violence and hatred unleashed against them by Trump supporters (“Police tell Jan. 6 stories,” July 29).

And the aftermath – most striking was the testimony of Officer Michael Fanone of the DC Metropolitan Police Department: “What makes the struggle harder and more painful, is to know so many of ... the people I put my life at risk to defend are downplaying or outright denying what happened. I went to hell and back to protect them ... but too many are now telling me that hell doesn’t exist or that hell actually wasn’t that bad.

“The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful,” he said while pounding the table.

I agree, it’s disgraceful. And it’s shameful that both Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said they were too busy to even listen to their testimony.

Violence, insurrection, lies and indifference to an attack on Capitol Police -- what has the Republican Party become?

James Lender

Winston-Salem