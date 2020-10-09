WLET - James Lowe

As a longtime resident of Lewisville, I have observed Jeff Zenger during his service on the Lewisville Planning Board as well as on the Lewisville Town Council. In these situations, he has shown his ability to devise practical, fiscally conservative solutions to whatever issue was being considered. He has worked tirelessly for small government as well as bringing innovative approaches to small government operations. He is courageous about taking the best, most efficient position rather than the most popular.