WLET - James Mattox

Tillis disappoints

I was again disappointed to see Sen. Thom Tillis tacking to the right of Sen. Richard Burr in his twisting of the facts that led to the recommendation of masks for all people gathering indoors (“Burr, Tillis have differing responses to masking guidance,” July 28). Simple logic and a large dose of science underpin this recent CDC recommendation.

It has become increasingly evident that the vaccinated, though protected to a high degree from significant illness, still harbor large numbers of the delta variant of the COVID virus in their nasopharynx. In some cases, the numbers compare to those found in the noses of infected and symptomatic individuals. Therefore, in its latest statements, the CDC is protecting the unvaccinated from vaccinated spreaders, which is a most compassionate decision.

Sen. Tillis could have taken the opportunity to explain the logic and the science behind the CDC’s decision, if indeed he understood it. Unlike the false and disparaging charges that Sen. Tillis leveled at the current administration, the Biden administration is trusting the science and urging citizens to make the right decisions.

James Mattox

Winston-Salem