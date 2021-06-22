WLET - James McGrath

Is it any coincidence that of the 15 states with the highest poverty rates in 2020, 13 had Republican governors with Republican control of both the house and senate? (New Mexico alone had a Democratic trifecta while Louisiana had a Democratic governor but Republican control of both the house and senate.) Is it a coincidence that eight of the 15 states with the lowest poverty rates had Democratic governors? Two of the seven states with Republican governors had Democratic control of both the house and senate.