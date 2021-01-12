WLET - James P. Dickerson

Be thankful

It is unfortunate that Scott Sexton wrote such a negative column about the Forsyth County Health Department vaccination program (“Supply, demand and phone lines prove frustrating,” Jan. 8). The two complimentary letters in the same edition of the Journal were more in line with my experience and that of our friends and neighbors.

It is difficult to get through on the phone but persistence pays off.

I had rather wait an hour or more on the phone in a warm house than in a line at the health department. I am amazed that they have been able to handle the volume of calls and find enough people to handle the vaccinations efficiently.

Everyone I know that has been through the health department has been highly complementary of their effort, which I think has been outstanding. The vaccination program is well-organized and I have yet to hear a single negative remark about the personnel involved. We in Forsyth County should be thankful.

James P. Dickerson

Winston-Salem