WLET - James Parks
WLET - James Parks

Division?

Who is dividing America? Democrats and the left constantly claim it is the president.

Have they, can they not listen or look into the mirror and hear and see themselves? For three-plus years we have been inundated with the hate, vitriol, negativity and derision of the president, appointees and conservatives from Democratic leaders, media pundits, media publications and liberal activists at all levels. In the Journal alone there is not a week without the majority of political cartoons that meet this criteria.

This is divisiveness with a large public platform and the desire for power. There is no problem-solving here. What did they expect?

James Parks

Winston-Salem

