WLET - James Stewart Campbell

The Oct. 24 letter “We miss” misses one big point in lamenting the 60 million abortions performed since 1973: these were all unwanted pregnancies. Unwanted pregnancies, unless interrupted, produce unwanted children. Unwanted children tend to be physically abused, mentally abused, even sexually abused. They are neglected, denied an education and often live in poverty (the root cause of many abortions).

Unwanted girls may become pregnant from abuse or by selling their bodies or by the human need to be loved by someone, anyone. Adults abused as children tend to be unemployed and must live on government support or whatever they can hustle. Many abused children grow up to be addicted to opiates, the only solace they have from their chronic mental anguish. Many go on to live lives of learned cruelty and crime. Our prisons are packed with unwanted souls raised in abusive conditions. Imagine 60 million of these innocent but unwanted children thrust into a life of resentment, abuse, poverty and neglect. Welcome to hell, kids!