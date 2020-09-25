WLET - James T. Fuller

The devil would say

President Trump criticizes protesters against racism, a teenage girl who wants to stop climate change and Black NFL football players. But he praises “very fine people” who marched with neo-Nazis, the 17-year-old kid who crossed state lines with an assault rifle and killed some people and Ghislaine Maxwell, a woman accused of sex trafficking.

Come on, Republicans. This is what you’re going to hitch your wagon to? Why, because he says he’ll support white evangelicals?

That’s what the devil would say to get evangelical support.

Even Republicans praise Joe Biden’s decency. If we spent the next four years laughing at his verbal stumbles, at least we'd know that we could be proud of a president whose heart was in the right place.

Nobody can say that about Trump.

James T. Fuller

Winston-Salem