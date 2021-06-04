 Skip to main content
WLET - James T. Fuller
WLET - James T. Fuller

Changing times

So Cal Thomas thinks we need to listen to “those rioters who believe their country is being taken away from them without their consent.” That’s what we need a commission to study (“The commission we really need,” June 3).

But we already know what they’re upset about. It’s not “socialism” or increased government spending — they were fine with former President Trump’s increased spending. It’s race. That’s certainly what’s upsetting Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. It upset the hell out of Trump himself.

They’re upset because they see more Black faces and brown faces and Asian faces. They hear people speaking Spanish and they have to drive by mosques and synagogues. They’re upset because their communities, in which “white” was once the default, are changing to something else and they don't know what to think about it. They’re no longer the near-monopoly — they have to share the country with other people.

Then conservative commentators like Tucker Carlson harness their fear and teach them to be angry.

The ironic thing is that they have more in common with poor racial minorities than with rich white folks.

“The IRS estimates that only 50% to 75% of those here without authority pay federal, state or local taxes,” Thomas writes, picking on poor people like he usually does. What about the 1%, who so often pay nothing in taxes?

Poor struggling people are not the enemy.

James T. Fuller

Winston-Salem

