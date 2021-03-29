WLET - James T. Fuller

Hypocrites

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on March 26 signed legislation allowing doctors to refuse to treat someone because of religious or moral objections, a move opponents have said will give providers broad powers to turn away LGBTQ patients and others.

This comes on top of Christian support for the infamous bakers who refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple.

These are just two examples upon many of Christians who don’t really care about people — certainly not as much as they care about being self-righteous.

There are more verses in the Bible about greed than homosexuality (and none about being transgender), but you never hear about Christians refusing service to someone because they’re greedy. The Bible condemns adultery, but evangelicals voted for a serial adulterer for president in 2016 and 2020.

All this tells me that while there may be a few “good” Christians, many of them are nothing but hypocrites. They don’t take their own religion seriously. They shouldn’t expect me to.

James T. Fuller

Winston-Salem