WLET - James T. Fuller

No serious people
The Feb. 13 letter “Nice job” bemoans President Biden’s election and concludes, “Nothing less than our democracy is now at stake.”
No, the letter writer is not concerned about the right-wing mob that tried to overthrow a free and fair election, installing a dictator who would likely never leave. He’s upset because duly elected President Biden is trying to turn U.S. energy policy away from polluting, dead-end fossil fuels and toward clean, renewable energy — like every other major industrial country in the world.
How is that — doing what he was elected to do — a threat to democracy?
Renewable energy is also the path that much of the free market wants to take — such as Ford Motor Co., which last week announced an $11 billion investment in electric cars.
Conservatives are demagoging on the Keystone XL Pipeline, claiming that Biden's executive order has cost 10,000 jobs. But TC Energy Corp., the Canadian company that owns the pipeline with the Alberta government, says that no more than 1,000 people are out of work because of Biden’s executive order. When completed, the pipeline would move oil from Canada to the Gulf Coast — then to the international market. The U.S. would profit very little from the pipeline and the possible environmental degradation associated with it could cost lives.