WLET - James T. Fuller

No serious people

The Feb. 13 letter “Nice job” bemoans President Biden’s election and concludes, “Nothing less than our democracy is now at stake.”

No, the letter writer is not concerned about the right-wing mob that tried to overthrow a free and fair election, installing a dictator who would likely never leave. He’s upset because duly elected President Biden is trying to turn U.S. energy policy away from polluting, dead-end fossil fuels and toward clean, renewable energy — like every other major industrial country in the world.

How is that — doing what he was elected to do — a threat to democracy?

Renewable energy is also the path that much of the free market wants to take — such as Ford Motor Co., which last week announced an $11 billion investment in electric cars.