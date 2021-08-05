 Skip to main content
WLET - James T. Fuller
WLET - James T. Fuller

I learned a lot from Cal Thomas’ Aug. 5 column (“Rose is a rose; let’s call it what it is — an invasion”). For instance, I learned that conservatives believe in COVID infections if they can blame them on illegal immigrants.

James T. Fuller

Winston-Salem

