WLET - James Wright

Courage or fear

Since Nov. 3, judges and many government officials, local, state and federal, have demonstrated the courage of their conviction to defend the Constitution against all threats foreign and domestic despite threats made to their own safety. I congratulate their courage.

What fear provoked my congressman, Ted Budd, and 125 other Republicans in Congress to sign a proposal from the Attorney General of Texas and 17 other attorneys general to deny citizens of four other states their right to vote (“Triad lawmakers endorsed election suit,” Dec. 12)? Could not Budd's time be better spent addressing the needs of North Carolina residents suffering from the pandemic and its impact on the economy?

The government of the United States would have called this apparent attempt to overthrow the vote of the people a failed coup had it occurred in any other country.

If the Golden Rule applies, perhaps traditional Republicans, independents and Democrats in Congress should petition to deny these 126 representatives the right to vote on legislation brought before Congress. If these congressional representatives choose autocracy over democracy perhaps they should resign from office.