WLET - James Yarbrough

The “Whereas” statements of the resolution explain why things spelled out in the “Resolves” are to be done. In this specific case, the Whereas statements note our differing opinions and feelings about homosexuality. The Resolve statements (actions) of Resolution 14 mention homosexuality only in passing. In this case, the Resolves of Resolution 14 say that the Provincial Elders Conference will continue to lead the Province between Synods as it has been doing; that church boards will continue to approve church membership, and use of church properties, as they have been doing; and that pastors will decide what rites and sacraments they will perform for whom, as they have been doing.