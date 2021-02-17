WLET - Jamie Cheshire

Continued public service

With his patriotic vote in the second impeachment trial of former president Trump, Sen. Richard Burr has freed himself from the yoke of Republican Party leadership. Now, he can freely vote and act his conscience.

Burr has faced criticism for votes and actions in the Senate that have looked consistently like simple obedience to party leadership. His votes have appeared to help enable the country's slide into autocracy. We have concluded that at the very best, he has done little to stop or slow that slide.

Now, Burr has voted openly and unmistakably against the most visible driver of that slide.

We stand in gratitude.

We now ask that Burr continue to give his energy to public service for a while longer. The Big Lie faction of the GOP will not accept its rejection and just fade away. Trump will go on fomenting resentment, misinformation and violence. And we now know his followers are highly reactive and will commit violence in his name.