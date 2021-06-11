WLET - Jamie Cheshire

Words matter

On June 9, the AP article “Report details failures” stated, "A Senate report examining the security failures surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol says missed intelligence, poor planning and multiple layers of bureaucracy led to the violent siege."

Sloppy thinking leads to sloppy words. Sloppy words allow erroneous conclusions. Erroneous conclusions are dangerous.

It's quite possible, if not probable, that security and intelligence problems allowed the Jan. 6 insurrection to get momentum and breach the Capitol.

But let's be clear. They did not lead to it. To suggest they did is to normalize the thinking, the expectations and the actions of those unpeaceable people who attacked the building and the leaders of government as they worked inside.

What led to it was the Big Lie, repeated incessantly by the delusional, defeated, disgraced and twice-impeached former president.

Let's get the words right.

Jamie Cheshire

Winston-Salem