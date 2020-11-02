WLET - Jan Oller

Reversed school decision

The article “Some students to return Monday” in the Oct. 28 Journal regarding the decision by the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board is troubling. The majority of the board reversed its decision to rely on two core indicators established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and recommended by the Forsyth County Department of Public Health to guide the district's reopening.

This decision was made even after some of them knew that a pre-kindergarten teacher had tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 23.

COVID-19 cases are rising and are at some of their highest levels, but apparently the majority of the board "decided to go with emotion and feelings instead of science," as board member Andrea Bramer said. This disregard of science and health recommendation calls into question how much the majority of the board values the health and welfare of the students, teachers and staff.

This is exactly why we are in this place -- emotions and feelings instead of science. Shame on them! Deaths will result from their decision. They should be prepared to live with that fact. If they can't, maybe they should rethink their decision.

Jan Oller

Lewisville