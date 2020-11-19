WLET - Jane Anderson

Flexibility

COVID-19 has impacted all of us in terms of jobs, family, communities. Perhaps no greater impact is felt than on our children. Those who are participating in Zoom learning are under particular stress. I wonder how any one of us could tolerate sitting in front of a computer for more than six hours, trying to learn a great deal.

It seems to be written in stone, which is unfortunate. Why can’t the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board be flexible? Is there any way they cannot break up the monotony by rebroadcasting the courses during the day?

Many communities around the country are adopting alternative methods of remote learning. Many students are frustrated, falling behind and feeling lost. How insensitive of the adults to not even consider the challenges facing these young people! This is ridiculous and it is unfair to our future citizens.

Jane Anderson

Winston-Salem