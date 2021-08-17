WLET - Jane Freemont Gibson - FRIDAY

The real problem

The writer of the Aug. 15 letter “Relief distribution” wants us to believe that the federal government is unreliable because the $47 billion appropriated for rent relief hasn’t been distributed yet. “What a fiasco!” he declares.

“Now, Democrats want to make child care free. What could possibly go wrong? Will parents and child care providers have to wait over 16 months to get paid?”

In the meantime, millions of Americans just received their second child tax credit check, straight from the Biden administration.

I don’t know why that rent relief is being held up, but I suspect it’s because of state and local agencies, many run by Republicans, to which the money is distributed.

But when relief comes straight from the feds, it’s delivered with no hesitation.

The problem isn’t “government bureaucracies” — it’s electing officials who believe that government doesn’t work and are determined to prove it. You know, Republicans.

Jane Freemont Gibson

Winston-Salem