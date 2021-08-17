 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Jane Freemont Gibson - FRIDAY
0 Comments

WLET - Jane Freemont Gibson - FRIDAY

  • 0

The real problem

The writer of the Aug. 15 letter “Relief distribution” wants us to believe that the federal government is unreliable because the $47 billion appropriated for rent relief hasn’t been distributed yet. “What a fiasco!” he declares.

“Now, Democrats want to make child care free. What could possibly go wrong? Will parents and child care providers have to wait over 16 months to get paid?”

In the meantime, millions of Americans just received their second child tax credit check, straight from the Biden administration.

I don’t know why that rent relief is being held up, but I suspect it’s because of state and local agencies, many run by Republicans, to which the money is distributed.

But when relief comes straight from the feds, it’s delivered with no hesitation.

The problem isn’t “government bureaucracies” — it’s electing officials who believe that government doesn’t work and are determined to prove it. You know, Republicans.

Jane Freemont Gibson

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Crime

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.

Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News