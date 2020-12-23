WLET - Jane Freemont Gibson

It's not news

I don’t know why the Dec. 23 story “Venue: No same-sex marriage” is on the front page of the Journal. I don’t know why it’s news.

Yes, The Warehouse on Ivy is discriminatory. But it’s not breaking the law. It takes no government money; it can discriminate if it chooses to. I’m sure if you did a city-wide survey you’d find plenty of businesses run by Christians who discriminate against gay people. It’s just not news.

Here’s where I draw the line: If you tell me that your religion requires you to pray five times a day, I have no problem with that. If you tell me that your religion requires that I pray five times a day, then we have a problem. You have no right to impose your religious beliefs on me.

In this case, forcing the venue to host a wedding against its beliefs would be imposing other religious standards on them.

Leave them alone. The marketplace will sort them out.

The two women, Kasey Mayfield and Brianna May, have a mature attitude. They’re not going to sue, they’re just going to find a venue that welcomes them. That’s exactly what they should do.

I wish them a splendid wedding and a happy life together.