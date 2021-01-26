WLET - Jane Freemont Gibson

So disappointing
It was so disappointing to see Sen. Richard Burr and Sen. Thom Tillis vote against holding former President Trump accountable on Jan. 26.
What would it take, if not overrunning the Capitol and leading to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer, for Republican senators to finally hold a Republican president accountable for his words and actions? Seriously, what would it take? We know an illicit sexual act won’t do it, he already got away with that. Inviting foreign interference in an election won't do it, either. What would it take?
If they don’t take the impeachment trial seriously, they’ll be inviting another attempted insurrection. Is that what they want?
They swore an oath to the Constitution, but it’s obvious that party means more to them than country.
So what will it take for their constituents to cut them loose?
Jane Freemont Gibson
Winston-Salem