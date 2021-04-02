WLET - Jane Freemont Gibson

Being wrong

There’s a tendency among my conservative friends, when confronted with unpleasant truths, to deny the facts and double-down on false information. Maybe it’s because they’re sick and tired of liberal criticism, I don’t know. But we see it in extreme figures like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Rather than admit that she was mistaken when she referred to Guam as a foreign country, she made herself out to be a victim when members of the Guam National Guard visited her office with cookies.

This could have been a fun, educational incident for everyone, but she insisted on being combative.

Rep. Matt Gaetz is being investigated for several sexual improprieties, many of which could prove to be felonies. He could go to prison. Greene says she stands with him, though, and that the allegations are conspiracy theories.

Many will find this claim to be ironic, coming from a legislator who is well steeped in conspiracy theories herself.

Many will forever believe, or at least claim to believe, that Gaetz is innocent, even if he’s proved guilty in a court of law and goes to prison.

To this day, there are people who claim that Trump is still the president.