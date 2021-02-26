WLET - Jane Freemont Gibson

Golden calf

So, at CPAC (the Conservative Political Action Conference), idolaters built a golden statue of disgraced, twice-impeached former President Trump. They turned him into a golden calf.

I wouldn’t have believed it if I hadn’t seen it on video.

These are people who would have declared the Ten Commandments “fake news.” Jesus would have kicked them out of the temple.

I can understand why people are abandoning the terms “evangelical” and even “Christian.” They don’t want to be associated with the people who worship Trump.

Jane Freemont Gibson

Winston-Salem