 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Jane Freemont Gibson
0 Comments

WLET - Jane Freemont Gibson

  • 0

Fixing this

Think for a minute how bizarre this is.

Former President Trump won the Electoral College vote in 2016, but lost the popular vote. More voters wanted his opponent, Hillary Clinton, to be president.

During Trump’s four years in office, his overall approval rating never reached 50%.

His presidency was chaotic. He threw everything into turmoil. He blew the pandemic response, costing hundreds of thousands of American lives.

His 2020 opponent, Joe Biden, regularly polled higher than he did. It should be no surprise that he won by over 7 million votes.

Republican election officials admitted it. Even Trump's own officials admitted it.

But Trump's followers are convinced that Biden somehow cheated.

They're convinced so even after dozens of ballot recounts and audits. Eight months after the election, some of them are still coming up with fanciful ways for Trump to be installed back in office.

Not only that, but his party is tacitly running on his Big Lie.

I cannot think of anything more delusional.

Are people really that gullible? That desperate? Trump is a proved con man, but they choose him over the obvious truth.

It's sad, but it's not just sad. It's a danger to our society. Some of Trump's supporters are threatening a civil war because they can't handle the truth.

Who's going to fix this? Republicans?

Jane Freemont Gibson

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News