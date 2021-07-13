WLET - Jane Freemont Gibson

Fixing this

Think for a minute how bizarre this is.

Former President Trump won the Electoral College vote in 2016, but lost the popular vote. More voters wanted his opponent, Hillary Clinton, to be president.

During Trump’s four years in office, his overall approval rating never reached 50%.

His presidency was chaotic. He threw everything into turmoil. He blew the pandemic response, costing hundreds of thousands of American lives.

His 2020 opponent, Joe Biden, regularly polled higher than he did. It should be no surprise that he won by over 7 million votes.

Republican election officials admitted it. Even Trump's own officials admitted it.

But Trump's followers are convinced that Biden somehow cheated.

They're convinced so even after dozens of ballot recounts and audits. Eight months after the election, some of them are still coming up with fanciful ways for Trump to be installed back in office.

Not only that, but his party is tacitly running on his Big Lie.

I cannot think of anything more delusional.