WLET - Jane Freemont Gibson

A dumpster fire

I’ve lived long enough to have seen many presidential transitions.

They are usually smooth and staid, full of tradition, ceremony, humility and honor. Our leaders set an example for the rest of the world by being the most powerful leaders in the world, but understanding the limits of power and giving it up when the American people say it’s time to go.

Republicans ruined that by electing a bull in a China shop who turned the whole thing into a World Wide Wrestling match. President Trump has degraded the presidency, the government and the Republican like no one ever has before.

The economy? The hell with the economy. What does it profit a man to gain the world but lose his soul? (Remember that, Republicans? It’s in the Bible.)

Whatever happens next, I don’t think it’s ever going back to the way it was. Republicans took a shining city on a hill that was respected by the rest of the world and turned it into a dumpster fire that is pitied by the rest of the world.

Blame “evil liberals” all you want — Republicans did this.

Jane Freemont Gibson

Winston-Salem