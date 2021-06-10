 Skip to main content
WLET - Jane Freemont Gibson
Media matters

People like the writers of the June 5 letter “The last one out” and the June 10 letter “Total agreement” who think that the Journal is “ultra-liberal” must have never picked up a copy of “Mother Jones.”

What is “middle of the road” to them? Is it, maybe, only owning five guns? Only oppressing one kind of minority? Only telling lies on Saturdays?

To people who inhale Fox News, Newsmax or OAN, anything approaching the middle of the road is going to seem extreme.

It’s a little ironic that those letters, making extravagant claims of liberal bias, were printed on days when you also printed opinion columns by Marc Thiessen, Forsyth County GOP chairman Ken Raymond and Kathleen Parker. One must be conservative indeed to think that printing a variety of views makes one “liberal.”

Douglas Jensen, a QAnon follower who was arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection, has asked a judge to release him from jail, saying he "bought into a pack of lies" about the election being stolen. Several insurrectionists have made this claim: They were misled by the Republican president's lies.

I’ve never heard of a liberal pleading with a judge that he committed crimes because he bought into a pack of lies about income inequality or critical race theory.

These conservative critics need to keep reading the Journal so they can get some truth into their media diets.

Keep up the good work, Journal. You’re doing fine.

Jane Freemont Gibson

Winston-Salem

