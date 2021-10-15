WLET - Jane Freemont Gibson

Tip the balance

The latest from Rep. Madison Cawthorn: He’s urging parents to take their children out of public schools. Is that so they can be home-schooled college drop-outs like him?

I don’t want to be sour about this. But conservative extremists don’t want public schools. They don't want to rebuild our infrastructure. They don’t want to join the effort to fight COVID, they’d rather just let it blaze and kill people. They don’t want to accept the outcome of the last presidential election, which they clearly lost. And now surveys say they fantasize about seceding. It’s like they just don’t want to be part of the United States — not unless it’s the United Red States. Not unless every little thing goes their way.

And all because … what? Because of “socialism,” which amounts to raising taxes on the rich a little bit? Because President Biden wants more Americans to receive health care and child tax credits and all the family-positive benefits that our European friends take for granted? Because they’re no longer free to harass Muslims and Mexicans and gay people?

I know that not all conservatives are like that. But the moderate ones need to start speaking up and working to reclaim the GOP, which former President Trump has just about destroyed.