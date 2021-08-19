WLET - Jane Simmons

 Skip to main content
Distraction

And now we enter the political phase in which Republicans try to blame everything bad in the country on President Biden and distract attention from the Jan. 6 insurrection.

I’m not distracted.

Jane Simmons

Winston-Salem

