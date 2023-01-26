wlet - Janet Gauss

Minority rule

As Abraham Lincoln wrote in his first inaugural address, "The rule of a minority, as a permanent arrangement, is wholly inadmissible, so that, rejecting the majority principle, anarchy or despotism in some form is all that is left" (March 4, 1861).

Gov. Roy Cooper has been elected to two terms in statewide races unaffected by the gerrymandering of legislative districts. To take away his veto power by removing the rule requiring a two-day notice before a veto override vote could be attempted (Journal, Jan. 22), is an example of minority rule at its most despotic.

I encourage readers to contact Speaker Tim Moore of the N.C. House and urge him to allow the majority of North Carolina voters who elected Gov. Cooper twice to be represented in decisions that affect us as a democratic system of government demands. Our Founding Fathers made clear the importance of the separation of powers in our Constitution.

Fair play in government is the American way.

Janet Gauss

Winston-Salem