WLET - Janet Spriggs - SUNDAY

Good work
After I get home from work, I walk inside my house and turn on the lights. This simple act, which we all so nonchalantly overlook, is only made possible by the extraordinary lineworkers who risk their lives every day to make sure we have the power to accomplish the necessities of life.
Today is National Lineworker Appreciation Day — a day for us to express our thanks to those amazing men and women who climb atop the powerlines that keep us safe, warm (or cool), fed and clean.
These brave lineworkers play an essential role in building, maintaining and restoring service that powers the lives of families and businesses in our community. Their tireless work ensures that electricity is flowing to power vital infrastructures from hospitals and water treatment facilities to companies and our everyday conveniences at home.
At Forsyth Tech, we have had the privilege of training 1,027 men and women through our Electrical Lineworker Academy since 2010. It is one of your community college's greatest honors to train up and send out heroes, like electrical lineworkers, into the world. We are also incredibly thankful for the support and partnerships from Duke Energy, Pike Electric, Lambert Cable, Utility Line Service and many more. Together, we have made a direct pipeline to employment for graduates. Forsyth Tech changes lives by providing education that leads to meaningful careers like these utility workers. Join me in recognizing these professionals and heroes for their unwavering commitment to keeping our lights on.