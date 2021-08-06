WLET - Jarod Mendelton

More like these
I just wanted to say thanks for publishing John Hood of the John Locke Foundation. I always find his columns to be smart and insightful.
I also like Marc A. Thiessen and Cal Thomas.
I can do without Eugene Robinson, Dana Milbank and E.J. Dionne, though. They’re too liberal for me.
Kathleen Parker is usually OK but sometimes gets off track.
I would probably like George Will more if I could ever understand what he’s talking about.
Let’s have more like those first three.
Jarod Mendelton
Winston-Salem