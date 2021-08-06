WLET - Jarod Mendelton

 Skip to main content
I just wanted to say thanks for publishing John Hood of the John Locke Foundation. I always find his columns to be smart and insightful.

I also like Marc A. Thiessen and Cal Thomas.

I can do without Eugene Robinson, Dana Milbank and E.J. Dionne, though. They’re too liberal for me.

Kathleen Parker is usually OK but sometimes gets off track.

I would probably like George Will more if I could ever understand what he’s talking about.

Let’s have more like those first three.

Jarod Mendelton

Winston-Salem

