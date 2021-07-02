WLET - Jarod Mendleton - MONDAY

Magazine bias
Vogue magazine has a new cover story about First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. OK, she deserves it.
Vogue has also had cover stories about Vice President Kamala Harris, then-First Lady Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton.
But did any mainstream magazine have a cover story about First Lady Melania Trump? I don’t remember a single one.
This is so typical of the left-wing media, even visible in a women's fashion magazine. It's not fair at all. Melania Trump is a very attractive woman - she used to be a professional model - and she would have been on the cover if she'd been married to either Barack Obama or Joe Biden. It's only because she married Donald Trump, a Republican, that she was snubbed.
We need new laws to prevent this kind of discrimination against conservatives and their icons. Conservatives are discriminated against by the mainstream media more than anyone!
Jarod Mendleton
Winston-Salem