WLET - Jay Parsons

I'm reading more and more in the media that we are beginning to experience COVID fatigue and that we don't know how we are catching the virus. Yes, our culture has evolved into a "moving-on-to-the-next" mode as the fast pace of news both real and unreal assaults us. What I would like to ask readers to do is just stop, take a breath, think and consider what you are doing that exposes you or others to COVID.
I'm in the higher risk pool of citizens who still felt called to work early election voting. I met lots of wonderful considerate people.
I saw two separate incredibly dangerous people who went through the voting process only to then tell us they were COVID positive and in quarantine. Why would anyone do this to us?
What our health professions tell us is truth, people. Follow the guidelines, stop, take a breath, consider what you are doing and stay safe for all of us.
Jay Parsons
Winston-Salem
