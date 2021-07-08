WLET - Jeff Hight - SATURDAY

“Magazine bias”? I don’t think so. Regarding the July 5 letter in The Readers’ Forum, I would suggest the writer spend a little more time researching the issue, something easily enough accomplished in this day and age. Melania Trump did appear on the cover of Vogue magazine in 2005, wearing her wedding dress.

Not all first ladies are featured on the cover of Vogue magazine, and those who are chosen are women that the magazine editors feel are icons, and inspiring to women from a global perspective. Melania Trump was approached by the magazine in 2018, but according to her former friend and aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, when told there was no guarantee that she would appear on the cover, she responded with this gem: "Vogue said like, oh, we want to do a profile. Profile? F*** you, profile. I don't need no profile. Yeah, what I need another profile?" It might be a cover. I'm like, might be a cover? I don't give a f*** about Vogue and any magazine.’”