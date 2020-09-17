WLET - Jeff Howley - SUNDAY

Self-defense
During a speech at a private school on Wednesday, Attorney General William Barr said, “You know, putting a national lockdown, stay-at-home orders, is like house arrest. Other than slavery, which was a different kind of restraint, this is the greatest intrusion on civil liberties in American history,” he said.
First of all, there’s been no national lockdown.
Secondly, is he not aware that there is a deadly airborne pandemic in the country? Is he really saying that in the event of a national emergency, there’s nothing the federal government should be allowed to do to protect public health? That is absurd.
He’s essentially saying that people are allowed to spread the pandemic at will and the federal government has no recourse. If someone breathes on you and gives you COVID-19, that's just your tough luck.
At the same time, he’s happy to defend a 17-year-old kid carrying an AK-15 into a protest rally and shooting someone. That’s self-defense.
I guess what that really means is that we should be allowed to shoot anyone who approaches us without wearing a mask. That’s self-defense.
I’ve heard people say that the Republican Party is a death cult. I’ve thought that was a bit over the top. But Barr, President Trump and the rest of this administration seems to be doing everything it can to kill its own citizens. We must wonder why.
Jeff Howley
Winston-Salem