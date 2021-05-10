 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Jeff Pratt
0 comments

WLET - Jeff Pratt

  • 0

Sign removal

I would like to thank whoever removed the second Black Lives Matter sign from our yard late last night for their indirect support of the Black Lives Matter Movement. Each sign that I purchase benefits the Black Lives Matter movement. I will continue to replace any sign that is stolen until race is no longer a factor in how we treat each other with kindness and respect, and we provide equal opportunity and protection under our laws.

Over the course of time, we have treated our pets with more kindness than we have shown fellow human beings who don’t look exactly like we do. It is time we stopped doing so, and until that happens, I will continue to, with your help, support the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jeff Pratt

Germanton

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.
Crime

Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.

Tevin LaMar Bonner was only in Winston-Salem to install alarm systems but his encounter with two teenage boys one June night resulted in him getting shot and left for dead. On Wednesday, the two boys, now 16 and 15, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got prison time.

Crime

17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager convicted of raping Kernersville woman twice, including in front of her daughter.

A 17-year-old Winston-Salem teenager was convicted of raping a Kernersville woman and beating her up in her garage in September 2020. Prosecutors said that the teenager raped the woman twice, first in her garage and then again in a bedroom where he had forced her daughter into a closet. The woman was just feet away from her daughter while the teenager raped her. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News