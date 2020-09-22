WLET - Jeffrey Deem - FRIDAY

Not brave enough

I saw President Trump was claiming that a lot of people were wearing masks at his rallies.

Good for them, they will likely not spread the virus. But those who aren’t wearing masks are the problem.

I don’t mean to be crude, but the best analogy I’ve heard is that having a mixed population like that, some wearing masks and some not, is like having a peeing section in a swimming pool.

Not wearing a mask is not patriotic; it’s disrespectful. I’m proud that most people I see in Winston-Salem are wearing masks. We are certainly smarter than the average bear.

But it troubles me that for all his claims of courage and toughness, Trump isn’t brave enough to tell his supporters to mask up.

Does that bother any of his supporters?

Jeffrey Deem

Winston-Salem